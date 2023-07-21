Getting Answers
Shreveport-Bossier MAC hosts reception for 20 BAFB personnel awarded scholarships

Barksdale Air Force Base
By Donna Keeya
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport-Bossier Military Affairs Council (MAC) hosted the Undergraduate Scholarship Reception event for Barksdale Air Force Base personnel scholarship recipients and their families Thursday evening (July 20).

The event was held at The Petroleum Club in Downtown Shreveport in the Main Dining Room.

The MAC Scholarship Fund was established in 2013, and its mission is to provide financial assistance to individuals enrolled for undergraduate study in community colleges, and four-year colleges and universities.

This year, the organization awarded $20,000 in scholarships with $1000 to going to each of the winners.

The recipients are:

  1. A1C Bailo Bah
  2. SSgt Chelsea Coleman
  3. SrA Elizabeth Daniel
  4. MSgt Cassie Estep
  5. MSgt Andrew Furth
  6. SrA Anna Hinshaw
  7. A1C Lucas Hughes
  8. TSgt Michelle Kirk
  9. A1C Kennedi Lubale
  10. SSgt Julianna Lucas
  11. MSgt Devin Milam
  12. SrA Alanna Milanes
  13. SrA Ivett Palacios-Mendoza
  14. A1C Kiara Perez-Astacio
  15. SSgt Christopher Ruiz
  16. SrA Brandi Stricker
  17. SrA Melanie Valencia
  18. SrA Aaliyah Williams
  19. TSgt Michael Yearby
  20. SrA Jose Zurita

