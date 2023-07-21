Shreveport-Bossier MAC hosts reception for 20 BAFB personnel awarded scholarships

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport-Bossier Military Affairs Council (MAC) hosted the Undergraduate Scholarship Reception event for Barksdale Air Force Base personnel scholarship recipients and their families Thursday evening (July 20).

The event was held at The Petroleum Club in Downtown Shreveport in the Main Dining Room.

The MAC Scholarship Fund was established in 2013, and its mission is to provide financial assistance to individuals enrolled for undergraduate study in community colleges, and four-year colleges and universities.

This year, the organization awarded $20,000 in scholarships with $1000 to going to each of the winners.

The recipients are:

A1C Bailo Bah SSgt Chelsea Coleman SrA Elizabeth Daniel MSgt Cassie Estep MSgt Andrew Furth SrA Anna Hinshaw A1C Lucas Hughes TSgt Michelle Kirk A1C Kennedi Lubale SSgt Julianna Lucas MSgt Devin Milam SrA Alanna Milanes SrA Ivett Palacios-Mendoza A1C Kiara Perez-Astacio SSgt Christopher Ruiz SrA Brandi Stricker SrA Melanie Valencia SrA Aaliyah Williams TSgt Michael Yearby SrA Jose Zurita

