Score a hole in one at Shreve Memorial Library

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Library patrons are invited to bring their A-game and enjoy mini golf.

Beginning Monday, July 24, patrons visiting the Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, can stop by the information desk and borrow some golf clubs and a ball to play through the three literary-themed-mini golf holes.

Patrons will not only put their skills to the test but also learn about the game and make new friends along the way.

Both events are free and open to the public. Registration is not required. All ages are welcome.

Schedule:

Monday, July 24 - Wednesday, July 26, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 27 - Saturday, July 29, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 30, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Additionally, on July 26, at 4 p.m., at the David Raines branch, 2855 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, children ages 6-11 can enjoy building a mini golf course with recyclable items as part of the S.T.E.A.M. program. During the program, students will also test their skills and learn information about golf pros and the sport itself.

For more information and complete program details, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.

If you are looking to get out and about more for the next two weekends, check out https://www.arklatexweekend.com/2023/07/15/anything-goes-hits-stage-shreveport-little-theatre/

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.