Now Peace Movement holds citywide prayer in hopes of helping curb violence in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — SPD has made no arrest in connection with the Fourth of July mass shooting.

And the Now Peace Movement was presented to the public Thursday (July 20) after a citywide prayer hosted by Councilman James Green.

Shreveport Councilman James Green believes the city is in a spiritual warfare. “Yes, there is poison in our city; yes, there is violence in our city; yes, there in crime in our city,” he said during the Now Peace Movement prayer gathering July 20, 2023. (Source: Tamer Knight/KSLA News 12)

He believes the city is in a spiritual warfare.

“God, we pray healing for the City of Shreveport,” pastor Charles Johnson prayed. “Lord, You said in Your Word that if my people were called by Your name, would humble themselves, seek Your face and turn from their wicked ways, You will heal our land.”

Seven months into the year, and Shreveport has seen a total of 44 homicides.

“What seems to be common and prevalent in many of the incidents is nothing but the devil’s work,” Police Chief Wayne Smith said. “You find alcohol, you find drugs, you find theft, you find unlawful acts that go bad.”

Johnson, Smith and other City Council members joined Green in the citywide prayer in light of his Now Peace Movement.

“Yes, there is poison in our city; yes, there is violence in our city; yes, there in crime in our city;” Green said. “Somebody has to take the forefront and go out front and taste the water and taste the food and let our citizens know there’s help on the way.”

“There is no forest too wide that you can hide; we are going to find you and bring you to justice,” Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith vowed during the Now Peace Movement citywide prayer gathering July 20, 2023. (Source: Tamer Knight/KSLA News 12)

Johnson led the prayer on behalf of more than 40 Shreveport pastors.

“Lord, God we pray now in the name of your Son Jesus that we will all come together in the spirit of humility so that we can work together to be able to address crime in our community. And not just address it but create opportunities to curb crime in our community.”

The next moment of prayer in conjunction with the Now Peace Movement will take place Tuesday (July 25) at 2 p.m. in the City Council chambers at Government Plaza.

“So whatever violence is going on in your neighborhood, whatever violence is going on in the world, now peace,” Green said.

Smith has a message for the perpetrators.

“There is no forest too wide that you can hide; we are going to find you and bring you to justice.”

