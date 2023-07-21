Missing 19-year-old woman believed to be in danger

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Family members became concerned about Ja’Nearia Freeman after she was unable to be located.

On July 21, the Shreveport Police Department’s youth services are looking for a young woman, Ja’Nearia Freeman, 19, who was reported missing earlier in the morning.

Freeman was last seen on the 6900 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport.

She is described as being 5′9″ ft tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She was last seen with a truck driver.

Ja'nearia Freeman, 19. (SPD)

“We are asking everyone to pass this along as far as possible,” says SPD.

If you can help locate Freeman, contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.

