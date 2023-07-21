Getting Answers
Krewe of Barkus and Meoux to hold coronation

The coronation’s theme this year is “Best of Broadway”.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On July 23, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m., the Krewe of Barkus and Meoux is holding its Coronation XXIV, Best of Broadway. The event will introduce this year’s royal court.

Parking is free. Lunch will be provided and a cash bar will be available.

Location:

601 Spring Event Venue: 601 North Spring Street, Shreveport.

Tickets:

Purchase yours by visiting, here>> https://bit.ly/3QeibTc

  • $75 - adult
  • $65 - for members
  • $35 -12 & under

