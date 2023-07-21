Krewe of Barkus and Meoux to hold coronation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The coronation’s theme this year is “Best of Broadway”.

On July 23, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m., the Krewe of Barkus and Meoux is holding its Coronation XXIV, Best of Broadway. The event will introduce this year’s royal court.

Parking is free. Lunch will be provided and a cash bar will be available.

Location:

601 Spring Event Venue: 601 North Spring Street, Shreveport.

Tickets:

Purchase yours by visiting, here>> https://bit.ly/3QeibTc

$75 - adult

$65 - for members

$35 -12 & under

