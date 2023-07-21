Krewe of Barkus and Meoux to hold coronation
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The coronation’s theme this year is “Best of Broadway”.
On July 23, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m., the Krewe of Barkus and Meoux is holding its Coronation XXIV, Best of Broadway. The event will introduce this year’s royal court.
Parking is free. Lunch will be provided and a cash bar will be available.
Location:
601 Spring Event Venue: 601 North Spring Street, Shreveport.
Tickets:
Purchase yours by visiting, here>> https://bit.ly/3QeibTc
- $75 - adult
- $65 - for members
- $35 -12 & under
