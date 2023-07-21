‘I never imagined I would have to live life without one of my sons’: Mother of teen killed in Fourth of July mass shooting speaks out

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A mother, who lost her son to gun violence at a block party, mourns the loss of life.

Shamika Dorsey says life without her son, Jarike Dorsey, will never be the same.

Jarike Dorsey's life was cut short July 4, 2023. (Family)

“It’s one of those things you don’t ever want to feel. It’s unexplainable,” Shamika lamented.

She says her son went to a Fourth of July party with friends. But sadly, the celebration took a turn for the worse. Jarike was one of four victims killed in a mass shooting at the party in Shreveport’s Martin Luther King neighborhood.

“Once I got news that there was a shooting from my younger son, I immediately started calling [Jarike] not knowing he was already gone,” Shamika said. “And when I woke up and saw three deceased and seven injured, I had no idea one of them was my son.”

Jarike was only days away from celebrating his 20th birthday.

Although the loss of her son has been extremely difficult, Shamika says she is staying strong for her family.

“I’m at peace. Although it’s an unfortunate situation with me losing my son, I never imagined I would have to live life without one of my sons. I have four boys left, so I just find my strength in my grandbaby and sons,” she said.

The grieving mother tells KSLA she’ll always miss her son, but she appreciates the time they spent together.

“Even in the midst of this situation, I never asked God ‘why my son?’ I’m just grateful for the opportunity to have had him as a son. It’s just one of those things we have to unfortunately move forward from,” Shamika said.

The Shreveport Police Department says they’re actively investigating the shooting but currently have no suspects in custody.

Shamika says she plans to spread her peace with other grieving mothers by creating a support group in the near future.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.