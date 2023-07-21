House catches fire in Allendale neighboorhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For unknown reasons, a vacant with no power home caught fire.

On July 21, at 1:41 a.m., the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire emergency on the 1900 block of Alston Street, in the Allendale neighborhood. When firefighters arrived they discovered a vacant house on fire.

Fire on Alston Street. (KSLA)

The fire was under control within ten minutes.

No one was inside the structure when it caught fire, and it appeared to be vacant with no utilities.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

