High school football teams avoid practicing during the hottest part of the day

“We practice at 6 a.m., and our kids are here” Gators coach says
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — At Captain Shreve High School, the football team is getting a heated workout.

The Gators were spotted practicing Thursday (July 20) for the upcoming season.

The Shreveport team hit the field early that morning to avoid any heat-related complications.

In recent years, prep programs have looked to avoid drills in the hottest times of the day.

“What we do doesn’t work for everybody. What we do works for Shreve, and that’s what we focus on,” Captain Shreve High football coach Adam Kirby said. “We practice at 6 a.m., and our kids are here.”

Offensive tackld Devin Harper shared his regimen to beat the heat. “Hydration after practice and rest, that’s the thing that works most for me. It’s hot at practice right now; you need the hydration to get back right.”

The Gators, along with other area football teams, will continue to practice until kickoff in early September.

