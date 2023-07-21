Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
GoldStars Tribute Wall to make its Louisiana debut Saturday

Memorial to fallen in Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan wars will be on display in Bossier City
The GoldStars Tribute Wall honors the fallen during the Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan wars and their families. It will be on display from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 22, 2023, at 2245 Autoplex Drive (next to Harley-Davidson and Tractor Supply Co.) in Bossier City.(Source: Gold Stars Tribute Wall)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — It’s a one-of-a-kind traveling memorial that is a symbol and a way to pay tribute to our men and women who have stepped forward and put their lives on the line for us.

The GoldStars Tribute Wall honors the fallen during the Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan wars and their families. Its mission is to promote awareness to the general public about the sacrifices made to maintain the freedoms we exercise today.

And for the first time in its 12 years of traveling, the unique exhibit is making its debut appearance in Louisiana. It will be on display from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday (July 22) at 2245 Autoplex Drive (next to Harley-Davidson and Tractor Supply Co.) in Bossier City.

“Each star represents someone that we want to never forget,” said Theresa Neff, director of Veterans for Veterans.

She and Louis McGinty, of the Patriot Guard Riders, joined KSLA’s Priscilla Borrego in the KSLA Café on Thursday (July 20) share some interesting facts about the tribute wall as well as the stories of some of the more than 7,000 men and women whose names appear on it.

