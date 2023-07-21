Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Boss Level Up Experience aims to help you start or grow your business

Portion of ticket sales to benefit Beulah’s Safe Haven
Boss Level Up Experience happening July 29 in Shreveport; event to benefit Beulah's Safe Haven
Boss Level Up Experience happening July 29 in Shreveport; event to benefit Beulah's Safe Haven
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Are you looking to grow your business or start one?

The Boss Level Up Experience will equip you with the knowledge, confidence and tools you need to help make your business a success.

It’s happening July 29 at 10 a.m. in Shreveport.

And this specific event is donating a portion of ticket sales to Beulah’s Safe Haven, a girls’ home dedicated to helping young ladies from sex trafficking.

Shamus Germany joined KSLA’s Priscilla Borrego on Thursday (July 20) in the KSLA Cafe to elaborate on what you can expect from the Boss Level Up Experience, who’ll be speaking and how to register.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

More from the KSLA Café:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport City Jail
Man faces life in prison for alleged rape of toddler
Man dead after shooting on California Ave.
Man dead after shooting on California Ave.
Keithville man dies in head-on collision on Woolworth Road
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City recently announced that its box office also will be...
Is cash becoming a thing of the past?

Latest News

The GoldStars Tribute Wall honors the fallen during the Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan wars and...
GoldStars Tribute Wall to make its Louisiana debut Saturday
Shreveport family hosts blood stem cell drive
Shreveport family hosts blood stem cell drive
Alpha Media, Caddo Sheriff’s Safety Town hosting school supply giveaway
Boss Level Up Experience happening July 29 in Shreveport; event to benefit Safe Haven
Boss Level Up Experience happening July 29 in Shreveport; event to benefit Safe Haven