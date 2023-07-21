Boss Level Up Experience aims to help you start or grow your business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Are you looking to grow your business or start one?

The Boss Level Up Experience will equip you with the knowledge, confidence and tools you need to help make your business a success.

It’s happening July 29 at 10 a.m. in Shreveport.

And this specific event is donating a portion of ticket sales to Beulah’s Safe Haven, a girls’ home dedicated to helping young ladies from sex trafficking.

Shamus Germany joined KSLA’s Priscilla Borrego on Thursday (July 20) in the KSLA Cafe to elaborate on what you can expect from the Boss Level Up Experience, who’ll be speaking and how to register.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

More from the KSLA Café:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.