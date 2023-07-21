Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Big Girl Ball at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club

Fun and More at the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
Fun and More at the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bigger women can have the prom they have always wanted.

On July 29, starting at 8 p.m. until 12 a.m., the Big Girl Ball, a ball spotlighting bigger women, is being held at the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 Commerce Street, Shreveport. The big event is meant to give big women the prom/homecoming they really wanted.

The dress attire for the event is formal.

Activities:

  • Live band - John Bell and the Aura Band
  • Live DJ - GoDJ Yoshi
  • A free bottle of champagne at all the tables

People of all sizes are welcome to this event.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after shooting on California Ave.
Man dead after shooting on California Ave.
(This is a stock photo)
10,496 new child porn charges added
Shreveport City Jail
Man faces life in prison for alleged rape of toddler
Jacqueline Colston, 15.
SPD looking for possible 15-year-old runaway
City of Shreveport offering free video doorbells as part of Operation Safe Neighborhoods

Latest News

Fill the Bus helps kick the school year off right
Boss Level Up Experience happening July 29 in Shreveport; event to benefit Beulah's Safe Haven
Boss Level Up Experience aims to help you start or grow your business
The GoldStars Tribute Wall honors the fallen during the Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan wars and...
GoldStars Tribute Wall to make its Louisiana debut Saturday
Shreveport family hosts blood stem cell drive
Shreveport family hosts blood stem cell drive