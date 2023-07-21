Big Girl Ball at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bigger women can have the prom they have always wanted.

On July 29, starting at 8 p.m. until 12 a.m., the Big Girl Ball, a ball spotlighting bigger women, is being held at the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 Commerce Street, Shreveport. The big event is meant to give big women the prom/homecoming they really wanted.

The dress attire for the event is formal.

Activities:

Live band - John Bell and the Aura Band

Live DJ - GoDJ Yoshi

A free bottle of champagne at all the tables

People of all sizes are welcome to this event.

