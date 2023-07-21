Beulah’s Safe Haven offers refuge for young women

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For women beginning to age of foster care or who have no home, there is a safe haven for them.

Beulah’s Safe Haven is a women’s transitional home. Its mission is to help females in the extended foster care program who are 18 - 21 years old, as well as females that have recently exited foster care and are on the verge of homelessness.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE Extended Foster Care: Shreveport woman moves out of home to help at risk young girls

Their program is designed to provide women with independent living skills in a nurturing environment that offers stability, consistency and safety.

Tanya Barnes, the founder of the organization, joined KSLA Friday, July 7 to tell us more about this non-profit.

Watch the full interview here:

