Beulah’s Safe Haven offers refuge for young women
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For women beginning to age of foster care or who have no home, there is a safe haven for them.
Beulah’s Safe Haven is a women’s transitional home. Its mission is to help females in the extended foster care program who are 18 - 21 years old, as well as females that have recently exited foster care and are on the verge of homelessness.
Their program is designed to provide women with independent living skills in a nurturing environment that offers stability, consistency and safety.
Tanya Barnes, the founder of the organization, joined KSLA Friday, July 7 to tell us more about this non-profit.
