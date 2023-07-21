A beautiful weekend ahead!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday and happy Barbenhiemer day! It’s another hot one out there with triple-digit feels-like temperatures across the ArkLaTex. Measured temperatures have the potential to reach 100 degrees this afternoon as well and that is why the entire region is under some sort of heat-related alert. Portions of East Texas and areas north of I-30 are under a Heat Advisory, the majority of the region is under Excessive Heat Warning! Tonight, skies will clear from the little cloud cover we have this afternoon and lows will drop to the upper-70s.

There are minor rain chances present this weekend but I don’t want you to cancel your weekend plans because of a 20% chance of rain or storms. That’s about it. A couple of isolated showers or storms are possible during the early morning and later afternoon hours with the vast majority of you seeing nothing but beautiful conditions. Highs in the low to mid-90s are likely with lower humidity only seeing the feels-like temperature rising by a degree or two. Cooler nights are ahead of us beginning this weekend with lows tomorrow night dropping to the low-70s.

Sunday will be another beautiful day with highs in the low to mid-90s and all the sunshine you could ask for. Monday will be tolerable as well before we return to average highs in the mid-90s through the rest of the workweek. The next rain chance looks to move in next Friday, but we’ll hold off judgement until we get a bit closer.

