Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Baby birds killed when nest catches fire on power pole, authorities say

The fire department said the nest was well-known in the area and stood out to drivers on...
The fire department said the nest was well-known in the area and stood out to drivers on Interstate 84.(Morgan County Fire Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN, Utah (Gray News) – A nest of baby Ospreys on top of a power pole caught fire in Utah Wednesday.

According to the Morgan County Fire Department, the fire started when the powerline malfunctioned, causing heat to build under the dry nest.

Crews had trouble putting out the fire by the charged voltage line.

The baby birds died in the fire.

“Mama bird frantically circled overhead until the end,” the fire department said in a post on Facebook.

The fire department said the nest was well-known in the area and stood out to drivers on Interstate 84.

“Let’s hold on to the hope these beautiful birds will return next year to build a new home,” the department said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after shooting on California Ave.
Man dead after shooting on California Ave.
(This is a stock photo)
10,496 new child porn charges added
Shreveport City Jail
Man faces life in prison for alleged rape of toddler
Jacqueline Colston, 15.
SPD looking for possible 15-year-old runaway
City of Shreveport offering free video doorbells as part of Operation Safe Neighborhoods

Latest News

Kelly Markland and her husband Kevin were arriving in the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta...
Person impersonating sheriff’s deputy scams woman out of $14K, authorities say
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows James Barber. A...
Alabama executes man for 2001 beating death of woman, resuming lethal injections after review
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Judge sets trial date for Trump in classified documents case
File - Officers responded to a trouble call and found the “visibly emotional and distressed...
‘Help me’ sign leads to rescue of kidnapped Texas girl in Southern California