Amerihealth to host Back to School Bash July 29

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With school doors opening just around the corner, you should bring your children to a back-to-school bash, and get them the school supplies they need!

Back to School Bash to be held July 29 (ksla)

Amerihealth Caritas is hosting the event Saturday, July 29 at the Shreveport Community Wellness Center, located at 3709 Jewella Avenue. There will be a school supply giveaway, haircut vouchers, free on-site health screenings and more.

Latonya Martin from Friends of Friends sat down with KSLA to talk more about the back-to-school bash.

