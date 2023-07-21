Alzheimer’s Association hosts ribbon cutting, shares mission

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Alzheimer’s Association visits KSLA’s studio to talk about its upcoming ribbon cutting and about the mission of the organization.

On July 21, from 11:30 a.m., the Alzheimer’s Association is holding a ribbon-cutting event at the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, 400 Edwards Street. The event is being held to reintroduce the organization to the community.

Light refreshments will be served.

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization for Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. The organization supports accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

To learn more about the organization, visit https://www.alz.org/about.

