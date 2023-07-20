SPD looking for possible 15-year-old runaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

On July 16, Jacqueline Colston, 15, was last seen leaving her home on the 800 block of Cotton Street. Now, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Jacqueline Colston, 15. (SPD)

Colston is described as being 5′3″ tall and weighing approximately 160 lbs. She was last believed to be wearing a blue shirt, light blue jeans, and black/blue/white high-top tennis shoes. Her hair was up in a ponytail held in place with a grey scrunchie.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300#3.

“We would like to remind the public that harboring a runaway is against the law and violators will be arrested,” says SPD.

