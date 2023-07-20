Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Shreveport family hosts blood stem cell drive

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Be the Match is being held to save the lives of blood cancer patients.

On July 22, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., a Shreveport family is honoring their 15-year-old son, Kamari Roberson, by hosting a memorial blood stem cell registration drive. Roberson lost his battle with aplastic anemia earlier in 2023, having developed the condition after contracting COVID-19.

The Roberson family is partnering with the organization DKMS, an organization that helps provide blood cancer and other patients with a second chance at life by building a community of donors.

Location: Lifeshare Blood Center, 8910 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport City Jail
Man faces life in prison for alleged rape of toddler
Keithville man dies in head-on collision on Woolworth Road
Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City recently announced that its box office also will be...
Is cash becoming a thing of the past?
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old
A woman in Florida died after logs fell onto her car following a crash.
Woman dies after logs fall onto her car following crash, authorities say

Latest News

La. taxpayers have August deadline to claim state tax refunds
City of Shreveport offering free video doorbells as part of Operation Safe Neighborhoods
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Alpha Media, Caddo Sheriff’s Safety Town hosting school supply giveaway
Back-to-school tips: Teacher talks about how to prepare your child for kindergarten
Is your kindergartener ready?