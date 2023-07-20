Shreveport family hosts blood stem cell drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Be the Match is being held to save the lives of blood cancer patients.

On July 22, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., a Shreveport family is honoring their 15-year-old son, Kamari Roberson, by hosting a memorial blood stem cell registration drive. Roberson lost his battle with aplastic anemia earlier in 2023, having developed the condition after contracting COVID-19.

The Roberson family is partnering with the organization DKMS, an organization that helps provide blood cancer and other patients with a second chance at life by building a community of donors.

Location: Lifeshare Blood Center, 8910 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.