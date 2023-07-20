Physician discusses how rising temperatures can impact mood, behavior

(KSLA) - Hot temperatures can have a significant effect on your mood.

In an effort to avoid possible heat exhaustion or heat stroke, people are warned to stay hydrated if they have to spend time outside. However, more than a person’s physical health can be compromised from the extreme heat.

“Heat puts stress on our bodies and anything that puts stress on our bodies affects our moods and how we deal with anxiety,” said Edward Tobey, a physician of psychiatry.

People should also be concerned with their mental health as they battle the hot weather, Dr. Tobey said. According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, high temperatures are linked to an uptick in emergency room visits for those with mental health conditions.

“It will certainly seem that closing people up and not being able to get outside and do the things we like to enjoy would definitely affect our mood,” Dr. Tobey said.

The doctor also said those who are already taking mental health medication should take extra caution during extreme heat.

“For people that are struggling with their mood, anyway sometime during this time of the year, for certain patients, their medication has to be adjusted,” Dr. Tobey said. “Or sometimes we have to add other medication to help stabilize their moods.”

