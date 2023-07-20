Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Physician discusses how rising temperatures can impact mood, behavior

By Fred Gamble
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) - Hot temperatures can have a significant effect on your mood.

In an effort to avoid possible heat exhaustion or heat stroke, people are warned to stay hydrated if they have to spend time outside. However, more than a person’s physical health can be compromised from the extreme heat.

“Heat puts stress on our bodies and anything that puts stress on our bodies affects our moods and how we deal with anxiety,” said Edward Tobey, a physician of psychiatry.

People should also be concerned with their mental health as they battle the hot weather, Dr. Tobey said. According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, high temperatures are linked to an uptick in emergency room visits for those with mental health conditions.

“It will certainly seem that closing people up and not being able to get outside and do the things we like to enjoy would definitely affect our mood,” Dr. Tobey said.

The doctor also said those who are already taking mental health medication should take extra caution during extreme heat.

“For people that are struggling with their mood, anyway sometime during this time of the year, for certain patients, their medication has to be adjusted,” Dr. Tobey said. “Or sometimes we have to add other medication to help stabilize their moods.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport City Jail
Man faces life in prison for alleged rape of toddler
Keithville man dies in head-on collision on Woolworth Road
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City recently announced that its box office also will be...
Is cash becoming a thing of the past?
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old

Latest News

Extreme temperatures can impact a person's mental health
Can you drink too much water?
Staying hydrated? It's possible to drink too much water
Staying hydrated? It's possible to drink too much water
Mental Health & Substance Abuse Resource Fair for Professionals
Brentwood hosting mental health and substance abuse resource fair for professionals