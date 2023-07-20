Man dead after shooting on California Ave.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a reports of a shooting just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 20.

The incident occurred on California Avenue near the crossing of Lewis Lane and Westport Avenue.

Officials say a man was shot and taken to an area hospital. He was then pronounced dead.

There is no suspect information at this time.

