Man dead after shooting on California Ave.
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a reports of a shooting just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 20.
The incident occurred on California Avenue near the crossing of Lewis Lane and Westport Avenue.
Officials say a man was shot and taken to an area hospital. He was then pronounced dead.
There is no suspect information at this time.
