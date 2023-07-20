Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

La. taxpayers have until August deadline to claim state tax refunds

The amount of unclaimed refunds that will be transferred if not claimed from LDR is $11,574,249.48.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) announced taxpayers living in Louisiana have until Aug. 28, 2023, to claim millions of dollars in state tax refunds before they become unclaimed property.

The department says it sent letters to individual and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred, by law, to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state’s treasurer’s office.

The amount of unclaimed refunds that will be transferred if not claimed from LDR is $11,574,249.48.

Taxpayers who receive a letter can claim their refunds in 1 of 2 ways:

The Department of Revenue will issue paper checks to all taxpayers submitting claims electronically or with the voucher by the Aug. 28 deadline.

Any refund not claimed by the deadline remains the property of the taxpayer and can be retrieved from the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport City Jail
Man faces life in prison for alleged rape of toddler
Keithville man dies in head-on collision on Woolworth Road
Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City recently announced that its box office also will be...
Is cash becoming a thing of the past?
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old
A woman in Florida died after logs fell onto her car following a crash.
Woman dies after logs fall onto her car following crash, authorities say

Latest News

Shreveport family hosts blood stem cell drive
Shreveport family hosts blood stem cell drive
City of Shreveport offering free video doorbells as part of Operation Safe Neighborhoods
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Alpha Media, Caddo Sheriff’s Safety Town hosting school supply giveaway
Back-to-school tips: Teacher talks about how to prepare your child for kindergarten
Is your kindergartener ready?