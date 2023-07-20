The Knight time is the right time

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “An opportunity to create something for the community. For the kids to help a lot of young men and women. To get the opportunity to play at a higher level, " says Shreveport-Bossier Knights team owner, Miquele Pope.

Team owner Miquele Pope answering a question from the media (KSLA)

Soon, it’ll be Knight time in the Ark-La-Tex. Shreveport-Bossier’s newest franchise is ready for takeoff.

“it’s the same, like basketball skills that you learned all of your life, " says former Deborah Ford, former Fair Park and current Knights basketball star. “But, just to do it on this level.”

Current player Deborah Ford answering question during FaceTime interview (KSLA)

The Shreveport-Bossier Knights will debut as part of the American Basketball Association (ABA) in the Fall. Ford, a former Lady Indian basketball player, and her current teammates are already playing this Summer as part of an Independent league. They will transition to the ABA as well.

“Just hoop if you’re going to hoop, " says Ford. “It’s a great experience for me. I left to go to college, and my experience in college didn’t end so well. To have this opportunity again is so major to me and I take it serious all of the time.”

The Knights, who were once a semi-pro sports franchise 10 years ago, at Lee Hedges Stadium, look to shine on the hardwood.

Team following a victory (KSLA)

“The history from Dr. [Julius Erving] to be able to have that [ABA] name means we want to make it just as big as it was in the 70s, in 2023, " says Pope.

The Lady Knights currently play home games inside Shreveport’s Princess Park Community Center. They will return to Shreveport for another game in August.

