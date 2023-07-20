Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
The Knight time is the right time

Shreveport-Bossier Knights to hit the hardwood in the Fall
The Knight Time is the Right Time
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “An opportunity to create something for the community. For the kids to help a lot of young men and women. To get the opportunity to play at a higher level, " says Shreveport-Bossier Knights team owner, Miquele Pope.

Team owner Miquele Pope answering a question from the media
Team owner Miquele Pope answering a question from the media

Soon, it’ll be Knight time in the Ark-La-Tex. Shreveport-Bossier’s newest franchise is ready for takeoff.

“it’s the same, like basketball skills that you learned all of your life, " says former Deborah Ford, former Fair Park and current Knights basketball star. “But, just to do it on this level.”

Current player Deborah Ford answering question during FaceTime interview
Current player Deborah Ford answering question during FaceTime interview

The Shreveport-Bossier Knights will debut as part of the American Basketball Association (ABA) in the Fall. Ford, a former Lady Indian basketball player, and her current teammates are already playing this Summer as part of an Independent league. They will transition to the ABA as well.

“Just hoop if you’re going to hoop, " says Ford. “It’s a great experience for me. I left to go to college, and my experience in college didn’t end so well. To have this opportunity again is so major to me and I take it serious all of the time.”

The Knights, who were once a semi-pro sports franchise 10 years ago, at Lee Hedges Stadium, look to shine on the hardwood.

Team following a victory
Team following a victory

“The history from Dr. [Julius Erving] to be able to have that [ABA] name means we want to make it just as big as it was in the 70s, in 2023, " says Pope.

The Lady Knights currently play home games inside Shreveport’s Princess Park Community Center. They will return to Shreveport for another game in August.

