Is your kindergartener ready?

(KSLA) — We know it’s still summer, but there are things you can do now to help ensure your little one is ready for kindergarten this fall.

We are only a few short weeks away from the start of school. And most parents and kids are gearing up for the back-to-school season.

Some might be a tad anxious for when that first bell rings and may wonder how they can prepare their kindergartner for a smoother transition into school.

Jackie Hudnall, a kindergarten teacher at Benton Elementary, joined KSLA’s Priscilla Borrego in the studio Wednesday (July 19) to give you the heads-up on what to expect so you can start assisting your child before school starts.

She discussed some things parents can implement right now for a successul school year, such as establishing nighttime and morning routines.

And as far as manners and behaviors, Hudnall talked about what parents should know as this might be the first time their child is in a classroom setting.

She also offers some advice on building that connection that comes with the parent and teacher relationship.

