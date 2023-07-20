Getting Answers
Interview with Ray Higgins from the Grambling Sports Hall of Fame

The Foundation inducted 11 new members in 2023
Inside the Grambling Sports Hall of Fame
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:03 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - For the 15th time in history, Grambling inducted new members into its storied Hall of Fame.

The Grambling Legends Foundation puts on an event each July inside the Hobdy Assembly Center to connect the past with the legendary institution’s present.

This year, former GSU football players Jason Hatcher, Jesse O’Neal, Jimmie Roe, and Andre Robinson were added. Basketball greats Shrieka Evans and Kenneth Sykes received a call to the hall. Tiger baseball players Courtney Duncan and James Thompson went in. Richard Brown, from the university’s now defunct golf program, along with former assistant football and track coach Evert Edwin Stevens, and philanthropist Thomas Moorehead were also inducted.

At the event, we visited with longtime event coordinator for the Grambling Legends, Inc., Ray Higgins.

