Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Financial adviser walks us through the 3 stages of retirement

On a side note, he discussed tax implications of winning Powerball drawing
(MGN)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Retirement is something that we all think about from time to time, or more often depending on what stage of life you are in.

Financial adviser Colin Evans, of Evans Financial Group, joined KSLA’s Priscilla Borrego in the studio Wednesday (July 19) to discuss all things retirement.

First and foremost, he said, we should think of retirement as a brand-new start instead of the finish line.

Evans then walked us through the three stages of retirement: the go-go years, the slow-go years and the no-go years.

And on a side note, he discussed the tax implications of winning the Powerball drawing.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

MORE FROM MAKING ENDS MEET:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
24 people ‘closely affiliated’ with Shreveport gang indicted on CARES Act fraud; 1 suspect...
24 people ‘closely affiliated’ with Shreveport gang indicted on CARES Act fraud; 1 suspect considered fugitive
One person died July 17 when a trailer came loose from a pickup and struck a Nissan on the...
One person dies in two-vehicle crash
Keithville man dies in head-on collision on Woolworth Road
Shreveport police seek 2 men wanted for attempted first-degree murder
SPD searching for 2 suspects in attempted homicide

Latest News

Back-to-school tips: Teacher talks about how to prepare your child for kindergarten
Is your kindergartener ready?
From left to right: Dr. José Luis Bermúdez, Dr. Kathleen McElroy, and Dr. M. Katherine Banks.
“It’s embarrassing”: Texas A&M President speaks to Faculty Senate about Kathleen McElroy fallout
Doug Williams Scholarship awarded to Huntington High graduate
Doug Williams Scholarship awarded to Huntington High graduate
Can you drink too much water?