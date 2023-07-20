Doug Williams Scholarship awarded to Huntington High graduate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Doug Williams was a Fair Park High School basketball star, who’s his life was cut short in 1990 due to gun violence when he was only seventeen years old.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE Not forgotten: Fair Park HS senior killed on neighborhood court 25 years ago

His family refused to let his memory fade away and created a scholarship program in his name.

On Wednesday, July 19, family members of the late athlete gathered at the Bilberry Park Community center to honor his life and name 2023’s annual scholarship recipient.

Kenton Brossett, a recent Huntington High School graduate, received the award. He was dual enrolled at Southern University Shreveport where he received an associate’s degree in general studies with a concentration in general education.

Brossett has a personal connection to the Williams family. His father was close friends with Doug in high school.

Brossett has also spent many years volunteering with the Doug Williams Scholarship Foundation.

“I can tell just off the way people talk about him and stuff [that] he was a lot to his community,” Brossett said.

Now, after receiving the $2,000 scholarship, he says he will use the money to continue his higher education at Northwestern State University.

