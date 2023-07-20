Dangerous heat to finish off the week; a nice weekend ahead!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! The weekend is on the horizon, I can almost taste it! The heat and humidity are continuing to create rather uncomfortable and dangerous conditions out there and that is expected to continue tomorrow as well. An Excessive Heat Warning continues for all counties and parishes until 8 PM. We will stay very warm as we head into the evening hours with lows eventually dropping to the mid and upper-70s overnight.

Some counties north of I-30 will be placed under Heat Advisory all day Friday. The rest of the ArkLaTex will be under Excessive Heat Warning until Friday evening. We are forecasting one more triple-digit day in portions of the region and regardless if your area makes it to the 100-degree mark, it will feel like it thanks to the humidity! We will see a little more cloud cover across the region tomorrow and there is a tiny chance for a pop-up shower but you really don’t need to worry about it.

This weekend is looking really nice with highs in the low and mid-90s. There will be lower humidity too so it should be “more comfortable” not comfortable, but easier to deal with. There is a chance for an isolated storm or two on Saturday but don’t cancel your plans over it. The nice weather continues into Sunday and the slightly lower humidity will last into Monday before things turn up again!

