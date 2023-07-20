Getting Answers
The dangerous heat continues; relief this weekend

By Austin Evans
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! To say it has been very hot is an understatement. Officially, July 19th, 2023 is the hottest day of the year so far with a high in Shreveport of 101 being recorded during the afternoon hours. This evening we will see the 80s sticking around for most of the overnight hours, eventually, some will see the mid and upper-70s.

Tomorrow is going to be just as hot as today and the Excessive Heat Warning that is in place across the entire ArkLaTex will remain through 8 PM tomorrow. I suspect another Heat Advisory will be issued for Friday as another triple-digit heat index day is expected. As for your Thursday, highs near 100 are likely across a large portion of the region, otherwise, you’ll see the upper-90s. The heat index will likely be in the triple digits regardless if you see measured temps. Sunny skies all day tomorrow are likely. Lows tomorrow night will eventually drop to the mid and upper-70s.

Heat relief is on the way this weekend along with some rain chances Saturday and Sunday. Nothing major, scattered chances at best but the main story for the weekend is the temperatures. Highs in the low-90s are likely with feels-like temperatures only reaching the mid and upper-90s.

