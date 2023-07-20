City of Shreveport offering free video doorbells as part of Operation Safe Neighborhoods

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport is undertaking a grassroots community effort to help citizens combat crime.

After July 17, residents of the City of Shreveport can start applying to receive a free video doorbell, installation included. The program, Operation Safe Neighborhoods will be giving citizens the chance to combat crime in their neighborhoods by offering homeowners equipment designed to help law enforcement additional tools to solve crimes.

“Operation Safe Neighborhoods will be tremendous for our city,” said Mayor Tom Arceneaux. “As we continue to fight crime, having doorbell cameras is another way to assist the police in solving many of our crimes and also deter perpetrators.”

The program equipment includes:

One video doorbell

Installation

One-year subscription to security monitoring services

Applications will be limited to one per household.

“Public Safety is a priority of Government,” said Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor who authored the legislation for this initiative. “This is a critical tool to help ensure an added layer of security in our most vulnerable neighborhoods.”

“We are very encouraged by our citizens having the opportunity to embrace technology throughout our city,” said Chief Wayne Smith. “These types of cameras have proven to be an integral tool to law enforcement in deterring and investigating crimes in our area. We look forward to implementing these cameras and commend those taking action to keep our community safe. We encourage these citizens to contact the Real Time Crime Center to ensure that these cameras are registered so that they can be utilized to prevent and solve crimes in the area.”

Eligible program participants must:

Reside within the city limits. Register with the City of Shreveport’s Real Time Crime Center. Provide a copy of a driver’s license or identification card. Must not already own a video doorbell.

Program applications may be submitted online by visiting the Department of Community Development’s homepage and scrolling down to “Operation Safe Neighborhoods”. Apply here or hand-deliver a printed copy to the City Council office located at 505 Travis Street 4th Floor. Applications must be printed and completed with all required attachments before delivery.

For questions about this program please contact the Department of Community Development at (318) 673-5900.

