Car runs into rear of SporTran bus

No major injuries were reported
No one suffered major injuries when a Nissan car ran into the rear of a SporTran bus on the...
No one suffered major injuries when a Nissan car ran into the rear of a SporTran bus on the afternoon of July 20, 2023, authorities said.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Twenty-four passengers were on board a SporTran bus when a Nissan car ran into the rear of it Thursday (July 20), authorities said.

No major injuries were reported and no one was taken to the hospital.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the wreck at Market Street at Creswell Avenue occurred at 3:27 p.m.

The bus is out of the roadway.

