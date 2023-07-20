Car runs into rear of SporTran bus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Twenty-four passengers were on board a SporTran bus when a Nissan car ran into the rear of it Thursday (July 20), authorities said.

No major injuries were reported and no one was taken to the hospital.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the wreck at Market Street at Creswell Avenue occurred at 3:27 p.m.

The bus is out of the roadway.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.