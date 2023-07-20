Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Can you drink too much water?

In some rare cases, it can lead to death
(Arizona's Family)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — How much water should we be drinking a day? It is a controversial topic.

And depending on who you ask, the answer you get might slightly differ.

However, two things are certain:

  1. Drinking too little water will cause dehydration, and,
  2. Drinking too much water is potentially dangerous, throwing your body’s electrolyte balance off. In some rare cases, it can even lead to death.

But how much is too much water? And when can this possibly become an issue?

Dr. Thomas Arnold joined KSLA’s Priscilla Borrego in the studio Wednesday (July 19) to weigh in on the subject. He discussed:

  • how much water we should be consuming,
  • whether it’s different for men and women,
  • whether overhydration is a problem,
  • what happens to our body if we consume too much water,
  • the signs that someone may have drank too much water, and,
  • the differences between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion versus Heat Stroke.
Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion versus Heat Stroke.(CDC)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
24 people ‘closely affiliated’ with Shreveport gang indicted on CARES Act fraud; 1 suspect...
24 people ‘closely affiliated’ with Shreveport gang indicted on CARES Act fraud; 1 suspect considered fugitive
One person died July 17 when a trailer came loose from a pickup and struck a Nissan on the...
One person dies in two-vehicle crash
Keithville man dies in head-on collision on Woolworth Road
Shreveport police seek 2 men wanted for attempted first-degree murder
SPD searching for 2 suspects in attempted homicide

Latest News

Staying hydrated? It's possible to drink too much water
Staying hydrated? It's possible to drink too much water
Mental Health & Substance Abuse Resource Fair for Professionals
Brentwood hosting mental health and substance abuse resource fair for professionals
Mosquito expert gives advice about how to avoid contracting West Nile virus
MIND MATTERS: Millie Mattered Overdose & Addiction Advocacy
MIND MATTERS: Remembering lives lost to addiction