Caddo Parish School Board names District 7 Interim Member

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish School Board held a meeting on Thursday, July 20 to select a new member to fill the District 7 representative seat left vacant by Barbara Smith-Iverson.

Darrin Dixon will serve as an interim Board member until the election on March 23, 2024.

Darrin Dixon takes the oath of office. He is assisted by friend Dr. Markey Pierre with Board General Counsel Reginald Abrams administering the oath. (CPSB)

He previously served on the school board from April of 2021 to December of 2022.

“I’m glad to be back and able to continue the hard work we began in collaboration with my fellow Board members and the district administration to provide the learning environments and opportunities for all of our students to be successful,” Dixon said. “I look forward to working with principals, community members and parents to move the needle forward in our work to provide a great education.”

In 2022, Dixon was nominated for the Top Business Professional of the Year award by the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce for his work in establishing and growing the Small, Women, and Minority-Owned Business Incubator program in 2004 at Southern University Shreveport. That program served approximately 125 business interests each year.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.