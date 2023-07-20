Caddo grand jury indicts 1 murder suspect, 3 rape suspects

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man has been indicted in connection with the death of the victim of an apparent attempted carjacking, the Caddo district attorney’s office reports.

Edduin Alvarez Silva, 19, is charged with second-degree murder and resisting an officer by force or violence. The latter charge arises from his apprehension on the murder charge.

Silva is being held in Caddo Correctional Center, where he was booked May 4. His bonds total $550,000.

He is accused of killing 35-year-old Amaya Jacobs, of the 5200 block of Kent Avenue in Shreveport, on April 25. Having been shot multiple times, she was found dead in her vehicle in the middle of the road near Fairfax Avenue at Morningside Drive in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood just before 12:20 p.m.

Her death marked the 26th homicide of the year in Caddo Parish.

Detectives collected evidence and determined Edduin Silva Alvarez is reportedly responsible for the shooting.

2 RAPE INDICTMENTS

The Caddo grand jury also returned two first-degree rape indictments, both under seal due to the nature of the charges.

One of those indictments names 26-year-old Claude Jametrez Capers, of Shreveport. He remains in Caddo Correctional, where he was booked April 19 with no bond set.

The other rape indictment charges two Shreveport men, 34-year-old Demarquis Jaray Davis and 47-year-old Tyrone Darrell Pickrom. Both were booked into Caddo Correctional on June 8. No bonds have been set.

