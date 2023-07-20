Another day of dangerous heat on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Different day, same old weather story. Dangerous heat will be the name of the game again today across the ArKLaTex with temperatures quickly warming from the low 80s this morning to the upper 90s and low triple digits by the afternoon. With the humidity, feels like temperatures could exceed 110 in spots and an Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through 8pm.

Another very hot and humid day ahead for Friday with highs again near 100 and heat index values nearing 110 by afternoon.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a weak front will push south and this will bring some relief for locations along and north of I-20 where highs might only reach the upper 80s and low 90s by Saturday. Humidity will also be a touch lower making it feel more comfortable.

As far as rain chances, we could see a brief shower or storm along the front but the vast majority will stay completely dry.

Temperatures then start to climb as early as Sunday and even more so by next week with mid and upper 90s back in the forecast. It continues to look like a very dry forecast with little if any rain in sight.

Have a great day and stay cool!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.