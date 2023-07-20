Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
10,496 new charges of child porn added

Shreveport man already faced 266 charges
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW CHARGES: Robert Randall Reinhart, 58, of the 8100 block of Paula Kay Place in Shreveport, now faces 10,496 more counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office reports.(Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man now faces 10,496 more counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles.

Cyber crimes Detective Thomas Lites discovered the images during a digital forensic examination of one of the 18 digital devices seized from Robert Randall Reinhart’s home in the 8100 block of Paula Kay Place, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

The 58-year-old first was arrested July 14 and charged with 266 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography.

The new charges announced Thursday (July 20) bring to 10,762 the total counts against him.

Reinhart is being held in Caddo Correctional Center with no bond set.

This is an ongoing investigation.

