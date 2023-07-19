YWCA to hold meet-and-greet July 19 for its new executive director

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — People will have an opportunity to meet the YWCA of Northwest Louisiana’s new executive director during a gathering from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday (July 19) at the nonprofit’s administrative offices at 850-B Olive St. in Shreveport.

KSLA News 12′s Priscilla Borrego sat down with AJ Dunn on Tuesday (July 18) to discuss her plans for the organization, which provides community programs dedicated to eliminating racism and empowering women.

The YWCA said Dunn brings a unique combination of leadership skills, strategic thinking and a deep commitment to the mission to her new position.

She is a co-founder of the Doula Collective, which provides education and support to pregnant women and their families with a focus on preventing infant and maternal mortality, especially in communities of color.

Dunn also has served as:

• director of rehabilitation programs for Goodwill Industries,

• a data analyst and administrative assistant for the juvenile court system,

• director of adult education and community development at Southern University-Shreveport, and as

• deputy director of volunteers and partnerships and Louisiana field coordinator for Spread the Vote/Project ID, a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring that the most vulnerable Americans can obtain IDs

She also is the founder and owner of Glowing and Growing, a virtual assistant business specializing in supporting nonprofits and small businesses, especially those dedicated to mental health, trauma, education and maternal healthcare.

The YWCA has a Women Who Care, Share luncheon coming up Aug. 17 at East Ridge Country Club.

