Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Young angler reels in unusual catch in neighborhood pond

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said in a post on Facebook that Charlie...
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said in a post on Facebook that Charlie Clinton reeled in a Pacu, a South American fish closely related to Piranha.(Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A young fisher in Oklahoma caught an unusual bite in a neighborhood pond over the weekend.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said in a post on Facebook that Charlie Clinton reeled in a Pacu, a South American fish closely related to Piranha.

“Non-native Pacu are most likely the result of individuals buying them as pets and releasing them when they outgrow their tank,” ODWC explained, adding they can reach sizes up to 3.5 feet and 88 pounds.

While officials said these fish are generally harmless to humans, they can cause damage to the ecosystems.

Anyone who catch Pacu are asked to remove them from the watershed and contact their local game warden.

“As for Charlie, we’re told you can find him back at the pond on the grind for his next great catch,” ODWC wrote. “We wish you luck and tight lines, Charlie!”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
24 people ‘closely affiliated’ with Shreveport gang indicted on CARES Act fraud; 1 suspect...
24 people ‘closely affiliated’ with Shreveport gang indicted on CARES Act fraud; 1 suspect considered fugitive
One person died July 17 when a trailer came loose from a pickup and struck a Nissan on the...
One person dies in two-vehicle crash
Shreveport police seek 2 men wanted for attempted first-degree murder
SPD searching for 2 suspects in attempted homicide
Left to right: Wayne Burton Land, 39, and JC Lee Kirby, 38
1 inmate captured, 1 still on run after escaping from Bowie County jail

Latest News

Barricades are placed near the Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in the...
North Korea silent on its apparent detention of a US soldier who bolted across the border
The Golden Retriever Club of Scotland said 466 dogs attended the gathering, which is held every...
Hundreds of golden retrievers gather to celebrate 155th anniversary of the breed
Resident makes fake speed camera out of Little Library to slow down drivers
Fatal crash generic
Single-vehicle crash claims life of Ashland man
Hundreds of golden retrievers gather at Scotland estate to celebrate 155th anniversary of the breed