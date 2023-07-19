Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

WonderSticks, sweet treats created in the ArkLaTex, draw the national spotlight

Lee Grigsby’s creation will be spotlighted July 22 on A&E’s “Best in Chow”
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — They’re ice cream cones with an unusual shape.

They come in two flavors, the original sugar cone and the top-selling cinnamon.

They’re taking the region by storm.

And now WonderSticks have drawn the national spotlight.

Lee Grigsby’s creation will be spotlighted in the second episode of A&E’s “Best in Chow” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. And you can help him as he competes against other vendors like himself.

The show “... follows comedian Matt Richards as he travels to the biggest state fairs and street scenes across the country to find America’s wildest foods and most creative cooks to judge the best of the best,” according to A&E’s website.

KSLA News 12′s Priscilla Borrego sat down with Grigsby on Tuesday (July 18) to talk about the magic behind WonderSticks, how they came to be and what it means to put the region in the sweet treat spotlight.

Grigsby noted that the unique cones are pumped full of soft-serve ice cream that is both non-dairy and gluten free. You have your choice of vanilla, chocolate or both.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA News 12 viewer Briana McCollough shared this photo of a large tree that fell during storms...
Storms down trees, utility lines; power outages reported
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Brandon Batiste
Shreveport homicide suspect arrested
24 people ‘closely affiliated’ with Shreveport gang indicted on CARES Act fraud; 1 suspect...
24 people ‘closely affiliated’ with Shreveport gang indicted on CARES Act fraud; 1 suspect considered fugitive
One person died July 17 when a trailer came loose from a pickup and struck a Nissan on the...
One person dies in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

Shreveport little league team headed to Dixie Youth Baseball World Series
Shreveport little league team headed to Dixie Youth Baseball World Series
Head coach speaks on team headed to Dixie Youth Baseball World Series
Team Mom says Dixie All-Stars extremely 'dedicated'
YWCA to hold meet-and-greet July 19 for its new executive director