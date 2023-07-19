WonderSticks, sweet treats created in the ArkLaTex, draw the national spotlight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — They’re ice cream cones with an unusual shape.

They come in two flavors, the original sugar cone and the top-selling cinnamon.

They’re taking the region by storm.

And now WonderSticks have drawn the national spotlight.

Lee Grigsby’s creation will be spotlighted in the second episode of A&E’s “Best in Chow” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. And you can help him as he competes against other vendors like himself.

The show “... follows comedian Matt Richards as he travels to the biggest state fairs and street scenes across the country to find America’s wildest foods and most creative cooks to judge the best of the best,” according to A&E’s website.

KSLA News 12′s Priscilla Borrego sat down with Grigsby on Tuesday (July 18) to talk about the magic behind WonderSticks, how they came to be and what it means to put the region in the sweet treat spotlight.

Grigsby noted that the unique cones are pumped full of soft-serve ice cream that is both non-dairy and gluten free. You have your choice of vanilla, chocolate or both.

