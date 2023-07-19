UPDATE: RPSO says human remains found in search of missing geocacher

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, human remains were found around 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning (July 19) during the search for the missing geocacher from New Jersey.

The remains were located in a densely-wooded area near a creek about half of a mile from the trailhead on Messina Road. RPSO said that due to the severe decomposition of the remains, positive identification is pending. However, the remains are believed to be that of the missing geocacher, Robert Owens, Jr., based on clothing descriptions and physical characteristics.

The Rapides Parish Coroner recovered the remains and an autopsy is pending.

RPSO said the investigation is still ongoing and if anyone has any information they believe could be helpful, they are asked to contact Detective Tamiko Paulk at 318-473-6727.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and other agencies are searching for Robert Owens, Jr., a 58-year-old New Jersey man who has not been heard from since last week when he was geocaching near Kincaid and the Wild Azalea Trail in Rapides Parish.

According to Owens’ family, he was an active geocacher, which is an outdoor activity where participants use navigational techniques to find containers all over the world. His family said that Owens flew alone to Louisiana on July 9 to geocache before he planned to attend a geocaching event in Memphis, Tennessee, beginning July 12.

Robert Owens, Jr. (RPSO)

However, the family said that once he arrived in central Louisiana, they never heard from Owens, and a fellow geocacher told the family that Owens never made it to Memphis. Owens was supposed to return home to New Jersey two days ago, and his daughter told us that it is uncommon not to hear back from her dad.

“He was always updating us while on trips and the fact that he did not the whole time was very worrying,” said his daughter, Abigail Owens. “I noticed it at first and progressively I was like, why are my messages not sending?”

Recently, his family has been posting videos of him on social media about his disappearance: WATCH HERE and HERE.

Mobile Command Center (KALB)

According to RPSO, Owens was reported missing on July 17 and his vehicle was found in the area of Messina Road.

“We’ve got deputies in the woods, on four-wheelers and on foot, looking for every possible clue,” said Tommy Carnline with RPSO. “They are looking at other geocache sites that he may have visited to possibly get a pattern of where he might be.”

Owen’s family also told us that when he travels to geocache, he rarely brings water on his trips and they are worried he suffered from dehydration.

Crews are still trying to locate Owens at this time. If you have any information on Robert Owens, Jr, please contact RPSO at 318-473-6700, Detective Tamiko Paulk at 319-473-6727 or local law enforcement.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.