United Way’s Fill the Bus is back & needs your help
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s only a few weeks left until school bells start ringing again and organizations are gearing up to help students and teachers.
The United Way of Northwest Louisiana’s annual Fill the Bus School Supply Drive is back and asking for your help. The drive benefits over 4,000 students in both Caddo and Bossier Parish who are identified as ALICE, Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.
The National Retail Federation reports that families with K-12 children plan to spend $864 on school supplies. The drive hopes to help families who may already have tight household budgets.
If you would like to donate supplies, you can visit the following Walmart Supercenter locations:
CADDO PARISH
- Friday, July 21, 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. - 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Highway, Shreveport
- Saturday, July 22, 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. - 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Highway, Shreveport
- Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. - 4701 Northport Boulevard, Shreveport
BOSSIER PARISH
- Friday, August 4, 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. - 2536 Airline Drive, Bossier City
- Saturday, August 5, 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. - 2536 Airline Drive, Bossier City
If you’re unable to stop by on these dates, the following places will also be accepting drop-off donations.
SHREVE MEMORIAL LIBRARY
- Any Shreve Memorial Library branch from July 10 – August 18
BOSSIER PARISH LIBRARIES
- Any Bossier Parish Libraries branch from July 14 – August 7
RRCU
- Any Red River Credit Union branch from July 14 - August 2
- The Fern branch is hosting a crayon drive only.
NORTH CADDO MEDICAL CENTER
- Now – August 18, 815 S Pine Street, Vivian
BLANCHARD MEDICAL
- Now – August 18, 5948 N Market Street, Shreveport
The supplies collected will go to teachers who will then provide them to students in need in their classrooms.
