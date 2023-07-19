United Way’s Fill the Bus is back & needs your help

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s only a few weeks left until school bells start ringing again and organizations are gearing up to help students and teachers.

The United Way of Northwest Louisiana’s annual Fill the Bus School Supply Drive is back and asking for your help. The drive benefits over 4,000 students in both Caddo and Bossier Parish who are identified as ALICE, Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.

The National Retail Federation reports that families with K-12 children plan to spend $864 on school supplies. The drive hopes to help families who may already have tight household budgets.

If you would like to donate supplies, you can visit the following Walmart Supercenter locations:

CADDO PARISH

Friday, July 21, 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. - 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Highway, Shreveport

Saturday, July 22, 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. - 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Highway, Shreveport

Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. - 4701 Northport Boulevard, Shreveport

BOSSIER PARISH

Friday, August 4, 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. - 2536 Airline Drive, Bossier City

Saturday, August 5, 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. - 2536 Airline Drive, Bossier City

Supply list for Fill the Bus (KSLA)

If you’re unable to stop by on these dates, the following places will also be accepting drop-off donations.

SHREVE MEMORIAL LIBRARY

Any Shreve Memorial Library branch from July 10 – August 18

BOSSIER PARISH LIBRARIES

Any Bossier Parish Libraries branch from July 14 – August 7

RRCU

Any Red River Credit Union branch from July 14 - August 2

The Fern branch is hosting a crayon drive only.

NORTH CADDO MEDICAL CENTER

Now – August 18, 815 S Pine Street, Vivian

BLANCHARD MEDICAL

Now – August 18, 5948 N Market Street, Shreveport

The supplies collected will go to teachers who will then provide them to students in need in their classrooms.

