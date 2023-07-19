Getting Answers
Texarkana homeless shelter in need of water, other supplies due to extreme heat

By Fred Gamble
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Residents at Randy Sams’ Outreach Center in Texarkana normally spend daylight hours outside, but that will not be the case over the next few days at this homeless shelter.

“We do that as a precautionary measure to make sure they don’t have heat stroke or any other type of medical issues that can occur in the extreme heat,” Executive Director Jennifer Lacefield said.

She said the shelter needs help in keeping the homeless and others safe. It has around 25 cases of water; however, Lacefield said this is not enough.

“In addition to having water and Gatorade to provide our clients, we also provide water and Gatorade to anyone off the street who are homeless or in need seeking something to drink.”

Resident Lorrie Bland said she’s trying to drink more in order to stay hydrated.

Shelter officials say they are averaging around 90 people a day using the shelter, which is high for them. They say there is also a major need for personal hygiene items.

