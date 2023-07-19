Getting Answers
Single-vehicle crash claims life of Ashland man

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ASHLAND, La. (KSLA) - An active member of the Natchitoches Parish Protection District #8 died after colliding with several trees.

On July 19, at approximately 4:57 a.m., Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on La. Hwy 135, near Chester Warren Road in Ashland, Louisiana.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered the sole occupant of a vehicle, Justin R. Lee, 39, dead. The Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and confirmed the death.

The deputies’ investigation revealed that Lee was operating a 1994 GMC pickup truck, traveling north on La. Highway 153 and for unknown reasons, he exited the road on the left side. The vehicle traveled off the road approximately 200ft and collided with a tree line striking several trees before coming to a rest.

As a result, Lee sustained fatal injuries.

Toxicology samples were collected and sent for analysis.

The investigation is currently still ongoing.

Lee was reportedly an active member of Natchitoches Parish Protection District #8 in north Natchitoches Parish.

“The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office extends our sympathy to the Lee family and friends,” says a statement from NPSO.

