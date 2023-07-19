Seismometer detects explosion at DOW Chemical Friday night

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - An explosion at the DOW chemical plant in Plaquemine Friday, July 14 registered on a seismometer, according to an LSU professor.

There was a small response measured on the instrument around 9:19 p.m.

“The height of the reading on the seismograph is related to the amount of vertical motion that reaches with the seismometer. This is coincident with the timing of the explosion,” explained Dr. Darrell Henry, Chair/Department of Geology and Geophysics at LSU.

An explosion at the DOW chemical plant in Plaquemine Friday, July 14 registered on a seismometer, according to an LSU professor. (Louisiana State University)

Video from the near scene showed flames shooting from the facility and a large amount of smoke rising into the air.

The blast shook homes for miles around. Dow said no one was injured.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A viewer was able to capture video of explosions at the Dow Chemical facility in Iberville Parish. (Video courtesy: Michael W. Nation)

A massive explosion at the Dow Chemical plant in Iberville Parish Friday night left people who live there in an awe.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.