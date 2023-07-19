Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport hosts school supply drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU Health is asking for donations to help students in need of supplies.

Until July 31, Ochsner LSU Health is accepting donations for a school supply drive.

Needed school supplies:

Backpack

Pack of 3 glue sticks

Pack of 5-count highlighters

Pack of 5 black ink pens

1 ruler

1 pair of blunt-tip scissors

Pack of 12 colored pencils

16 count of crayons

1 pack of a wide-rule paper spiral notebook

1 zipper pencil pouch

Pack of 3 pink erasers

Pack of 5 pencils

You can also purchase items from the hospital’s Amazon wishlist and have the items shipped directly to St. Mary Medical Center, at 1 St Mary Pl, Shreveport, LA 71105.

For more information or to schedule a drop-off, call Bonnie Hughes at Bonnie.hughes@ochsnerlsuhs.com.

