Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport hosts school supply drive
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU Health is asking for donations to help students in need of supplies.
Until July 31, Ochsner LSU Health is accepting donations for a school supply drive.
Needed school supplies:
- Backpack
- Pack of 3 glue sticks
- Pack of 5-count highlighters
- Pack of 5 black ink pens
- 1 ruler
- 1 pair of blunt-tip scissors
- Pack of 12 colored pencils
- 16 count of crayons
- 1 pack of a wide-rule paper spiral notebook
- 1 zipper pencil pouch
- Pack of 3 pink erasers
- Pack of 5 pencils
You can also purchase items from the hospital’s Amazon wishlist and have the items shipped directly to St. Mary Medical Center, at 1 St Mary Pl, Shreveport, LA 71105.
For more information or to schedule a drop-off, call Bonnie Hughes at Bonnie.hughes@ochsnerlsuhs.com.
