Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport hosts school supply drive

LSU Health is collecting school supplies.
LSU Health is collecting school supplies.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU Health is asking for donations to help students in need of supplies.

Until July 31, Ochsner LSU Health is accepting donations for a school supply drive.

Needed school supplies:

  • Backpack
  • Pack of 3 glue sticks
  • Pack of 5-count highlighters
  • Pack of 5 black ink pens
  • 1 ruler
  • 1 pair of blunt-tip scissors
  • Pack of 12 colored pencils
  • 16 count of crayons
  • 1 pack of a wide-rule paper spiral notebook
  • 1 zipper pencil pouch
  • Pack of 3 pink erasers
  • Pack of 5 pencils

You can also purchase items from the hospital’s Amazon wishlist and have the items shipped directly to St. Mary Medical Center, at 1 St Mary Pl, Shreveport, LA 71105.

For more information or to schedule a drop-off, call Bonnie Hughes at Bonnie.hughes@ochsnerlsuhs.com.

