Man faces life in prison for alleged rape of toddler

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 29-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a 2-year-old child.

In May, Shreveport Police Special Victims Unit began an investigation into the incident. The victim had a forensic interview conducted, and she disclosed disturbing details of a sexual assault reportedly by Calvin Johnson, said officials with the police department.

Calvin Johnson (3/23/94) (SPD)

After further investigation, detectives secured a warrant for the arrest of Johnson for one count of first-degree rape. He was taken into custody on Tuesday, July 18 for his outstanding warrant and booked into Shreveport City Jail.

If convicted, Johnson could face up to life in prison. According to SPD, this offense qualifies to be punishable by death due to the age of the victim.

