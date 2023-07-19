Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man faces decades in prison after being accused of raping a teenager.

On July 18, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) was contacted in reference to a sexual assault. Shreveport Police Sex Crimes Detectives then began an investigation into the complaint of a 14-year-old individual who was assaulted.

Officials with the police station say a forensic interview was conducted, and the victim disclosed details of the attack reportedly by Alfred Airam, 19.

Alfred Airam (3/28/05)
Alfred Airam (3/28/05)(SPD)

Detectives located Airam and arrested him for one count of second-degree rape. If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
24 people ‘closely affiliated’ with Shreveport gang indicted on CARES Act fraud; 1 suspect...
24 people ‘closely affiliated’ with Shreveport gang indicted on CARES Act fraud; 1 suspect considered fugitive
One person died July 17 when a trailer came loose from a pickup and struck a Nissan on the...
One person dies in two-vehicle crash
Keithville man dies in head-on collision on Woolworth Road
Shreveport police seek 2 men wanted for attempted first-degree murder
SPD searching for 2 suspects in attempted homicide

Latest News

Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City recently announced that its box office also will be...
Is cash becoming a thing of the past?
Youth Organization, Tomorrow's Leaders will be hosting a back-to-school bash in Bishopville and...
Free school supply kit giveaway to be held on July 22
Keep Bossier Beautiful to unveil proposed designs for new gateway sign; vote for favorite design online
Bossier City Council, mayor discuss setting term limits