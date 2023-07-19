Man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man faces decades in prison after being accused of raping a teenager.
On July 18, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) was contacted in reference to a sexual assault. Shreveport Police Sex Crimes Detectives then began an investigation into the complaint of a 14-year-old individual who was assaulted.
Officials with the police station say a forensic interview was conducted, and the victim disclosed details of the attack reportedly by Alfred Airam, 19.
Detectives located Airam and arrested him for one count of second-degree rape. If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison.
