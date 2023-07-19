Man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man faces decades in prison after being accused of raping a teenager.

On July 18, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) was contacted in reference to a sexual assault. Shreveport Police Sex Crimes Detectives then began an investigation into the complaint of a 14-year-old individual who was assaulted.

Officials with the police station say a forensic interview was conducted, and the victim disclosed details of the attack reportedly by Alfred Airam, 19.

Alfred Airam (3/28/05) (SPD)

Detectives located Airam and arrested him for one count of second-degree rape. If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.