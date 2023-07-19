Keithville man dies in head-on collision on Woolworth Road
His northbound vehicle was struck by a southbound vehicle that came into his lane, according to coroner’s office
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo Parish man died as a result of a head-on collision Tuesday evening (July 18) in west Shreveport.
The Caddo coroner’s office identified him as 60-year-old Jeffrey Merritt, of Keithville.
The wreck happened about 4:45 p.m. in the 6900 block of Woolworth Road.
Merritt was driving north when his vehicle was struck head-on by a southbound vehicle that came into his lane, according to the coroner’s office. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where he died at 5:38 p.m.
Merritt was positively identified through fingerprint comparison.
An autopsy was ordered.
The crash is being investigated by Shreveport police.
