Is cash becoming a thing of the past?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — With the swipe of your card ... the transfer of funds through your mobile phone.

Is using cash becoming a thing of the past?

“It’s okay in its time, but I think it’s just moving too fast and it is an inconvenience for some of us older people,” one person said. “We don’t know how to use that.”

How you process your transactions is slowly moving in a new direction, taking your precious pennies straight from your account using digital technology — going cashless.

“You got to worry about a lot of scammers. That’s my biggest thing’s a lot of the scammers.”

One of the latest businesses here in the ArkLaTex now cashless is Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City. Although their concessions have been cashless for nearly a year, they recently announced that the box office also will be cashless starting Aug. 1.

They released this statement:

“Brookshire Grocery Arena has made the decision to be cashless at our box office beginning August 1st. “This change benefits our customer by increasing the speed of transactions, and providing better record keeping. Lost receipts? Guests can easily refer to their bank or credit card statements.”

Brookshire Grocery Arena is known for bringing in big names such as Snoop Dog and Taylor Swift.

Further they said:

“Paying by credit card for tickets also allows our customer easy and convenient refunds, should the need arise. With cash, the customer had to bring their hard ticket to the Box Office to get a refund. With credit card purchases, customers are AUTOMATICALLY refunded should a show cancel.”

LSU has been accepting only credit cards and mobile payments for merchandise and concessions since the fall of 2020. The move to cashless operations, they said, was designed to minimize points of contact for fans and improve speed of service.

