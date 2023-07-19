Getting Answers
Is cash becoming a thing of the past?

Brookshire Grocery Arena box office going cashless starting Aug. 1
Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City recently announced that its box office also will be cashless starting Aug. 1.
Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City recently announced that its box office also will be cashless starting Aug. 1.(Robert Streeter)
By Tamer Knight
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — With the swipe of your card ... the transfer of funds through your mobile phone.

Is using cash becoming a thing of the past?

“It’s okay in its time, but I think it’s just moving too fast and it is an inconvenience for some of us older people,” one person said. “We don’t know how to use that.”

How you process your transactions is slowly moving in a new direction, taking your precious pennies straight from your account using digital technology — going cashless.

“You got to worry about a lot of scammers. That’s my biggest thing’s a lot of the scammers.”

One of the latest businesses here in the ArkLaTex now cashless is Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City. Although their concessions have been cashless for nearly a year, they recently announced that the box office also will be cashless starting Aug. 1.

They released this statement:

Brookshire Grocery Arena is known for bringing in big names such as Snoop Dog and Taylor Swift.

Further they said:

LSU has been accepting only credit cards and mobile payments for merchandise and concessions since the fall of 2020. The move to cashless operations, they said, was designed to minimize points of contact for fans and improve speed of service.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 this evening to hear what a financial adviser has to say about going cashless.

Could you live in a cashless society? ► https://tinyurl.com/yvp3hpxy

Posted by KSLA News 12 on Wednesday, July 19, 2023

