Guests discuss impact of United Way’s Fill the Bus school supplies drive

Supply drives like Fill the Bus are crucial to helping children succeed
[Gray TV photo illustration]
[Gray TV photo illustration](WTOC)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A school supplies drive that benefits more than 4,000 in Bossier and Caddo parishes needs your help.

We are talking about United Way of Northwest Louisiana’s “Fill the Bus” campaign.

The supplies collected will go to teachers who will, in turn, give those supplies to students who need them in their classrooms.

You can help make a difference in a child’s life simply by picking up a few low-cost items while you do your regular grocery shopping.

KSLA News 12′s Priscilla Borrego was joined Tuesday (July 28) by Raavin Evans, executive director of United Way of Northwest Louisiana, and Dr. Kenya Roberts, principal of J.S. Clark Elementary School, to talk about the donations they are seeking.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Supply drives like Fill the Bus are crucial to helping children succeed by ensuring they have the basic needs of supplies covered.

Evans and Roberts discussed:

• how people can give back,

• where they can donate,

• the types of supplies that are needed,

• whether cash donations are accepted, and,

• the impact on families and children in need if such supply drives are not held.

We would like to welcome KSLA News 12 as our official 2023 Fill the Bus Media Sponsor! 🚌 Thank you, KSLA, for your...

Posted by United Way of Northwest Louisiana on Monday, July 17, 2023

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE:

