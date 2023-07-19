Guests discuss impact of United Way’s Fill the Bus school supplies drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A school supplies drive that benefits more than 4,000 in Bossier and Caddo parishes needs your help.

We are talking about United Way of Northwest Louisiana’s “Fill the Bus” campaign.

The supplies collected will go to teachers who will, in turn, give those supplies to students who need them in their classrooms.

You can help make a difference in a child’s life simply by picking up a few low-cost items while you do your regular grocery shopping.

KSLA News 12′s Priscilla Borrego was joined Tuesday (July 28) by Raavin Evans, executive director of United Way of Northwest Louisiana, and Dr. Kenya Roberts, principal of J.S. Clark Elementary School, to talk about the donations they are seeking.

Supply drives like Fill the Bus are crucial to helping children succeed by ensuring they have the basic needs of supplies covered.

Evans and Roberts discussed:

• how people can give back,

• where they can donate,

• the types of supplies that are needed,

• whether cash donations are accepted, and,

• the impact on families and children in need if such supply drives are not held.

