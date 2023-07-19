Family files suit against City of New Orleans after Jackson Square tree crushes teen boy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The family of a teen critically injured by a falling tree in Jackson Square has filed a lawsuit against the City of New Orleans.

The suit, filed in Orleans Civil District Court on Wed., July 19, names the city as a defendant in the suit. Other defendants named in the lawsuit include ArborPro Inc., Bayou Tree Service, Inc., Smith Construction Company, and Hudson Insurance Company.

The 17-year-old was visiting New Orleans from San Antonio with his family on July 7 when a portion of an 85-year-old oak tree fell in Jackson Square, hitting him in the head.

Attorney Morris Bart says the boy, identified in the suit as Gavin Cristea, has a severe brain injury.

Bart says Cristea is still in the hospital, recovering from the incident.

“There are so many unknowns right now,” the Cristea family said in a statement. “We don’t even know what the damage to his brain is and we already know that he has so many more surgeries ahead. It’s been a roller coaster and every time it looks like things start going well, there is some kind of setback and they are back to square one.”

Attorneys say the incident was preventable and the “total failure” of the 85-year-old tree began years earlier.

“The large tree that stood next to the bench had been in critically poor condition for some time and was now on the brink of total failure,” the document reads.

“It was preventable, it should not have happened and can not happen again,” the Cristea family said. “We were visiting a major tourist attraction. How can a visitor feel safe anywhere? It shouldn’t have taken a tree crushing out child for the city to take this seriously.”

The suit claims that construction around Jackson Square may have damaged the tree’s root system, resulting in a loss of “crown volume” and greenery, which could be seen from historical satellite imagery. It would then have been arborists’ responsibility to identify the defects and recommend an action plan to prune the tree and prevent catastrophic limb failures.

“This cycle of decline progresses without improvement until the tree ultimately failed, shedding multiple sizeable limbs,” the document states. “On information and belief, the Jackson Square Renovation Phase II project caused or contributed to the decline of the subject tree.”

The lawsuit says by January 2018 the decline of crown volume had significantly progressed, “visually distinct from the surrounding trees, which appear comparatively much more lush, vibrant, full, and green.”

“If ArborPro Inc., did properly identify the defects in the subject tree,” the document continues, “then Bayou Tree Services and/or the City of New Orleans failed to properly carry out those recommendations and act on those warnings.”

